Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,596,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

