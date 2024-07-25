Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.82. 7,177,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399,999. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Melius Research lifted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

