Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $13.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.66. 1,090,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $498.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.85 and its 200-day moving average is $436.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

