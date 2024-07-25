Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 980 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.09.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.85. 4,340,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,332. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

