Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,630 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 313,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,178,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,330. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

ASX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

