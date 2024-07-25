Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,265 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 193,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 399,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.