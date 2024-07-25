Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 296,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pearson by 9,603.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Pearson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 189,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

