Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after buying an additional 1,309,672 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.93. 607,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,053. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.19.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.