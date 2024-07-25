Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,198. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.75.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.59.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

