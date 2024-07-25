Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,675,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 550,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 27,970,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,172,482. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

