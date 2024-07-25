Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,531. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

