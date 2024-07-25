Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $393.16. 180,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,194. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.