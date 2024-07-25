Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,410. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

