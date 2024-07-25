Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $19.90 on Thursday, reaching $952.53. 32,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $923.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $939.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

