Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $239,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,255,000 after purchasing an additional 140,855 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

EL traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $100.83. 1,226,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.87 and a 12 month high of $183.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

