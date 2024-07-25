Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $264,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

FTV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

