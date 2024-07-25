Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $398,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 40.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $53,661,337. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.19. 3,302,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,928. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.