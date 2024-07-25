Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $182,739,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after acquiring an additional 730,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,366 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. 863,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,509. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

