Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IWP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.