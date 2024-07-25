Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 135.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after purchasing an additional 972,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.4 %

ODFL stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average of $198.68. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

