Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,426 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 28.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

