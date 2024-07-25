Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 5,245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 569.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.78. 2,756,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,230. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

