Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 667 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $302.24. 333,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

