Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 914 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.89. 4,461,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,633. The company has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,768,468 shares of company stock valued at $808,635,881. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.07.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

