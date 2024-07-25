Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 48,305 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,132. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

