Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,471 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.46. 2,257,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

