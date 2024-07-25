Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $444,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.34. 4,394,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,612. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

