Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $874,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $401.69. 1,603,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

