Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.5 %

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 433,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,383. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

