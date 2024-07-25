Las Vegas Sands Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Las Vegas Sands has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years. Las Vegas Sands has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.34. 10,464,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $60.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

