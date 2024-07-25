Lazard, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Lazard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.49. 2,055,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,580. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738 over the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

