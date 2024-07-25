Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 1,530.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Li Ning Trading Down 1.9 %

LNNGY opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $153.34.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

