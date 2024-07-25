Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.08 million and $99.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,755,216 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,724,496.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0039457 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

