Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.08 million and $99.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,755,216 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,724,496.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0039457 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
