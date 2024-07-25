LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LIXIL Price Performance

OTCMKTS JSGRY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 5,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

