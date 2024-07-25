LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
LIXIL Price Performance
OTCMKTS JSGRY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 5,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $28.85.
About LIXIL
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LIXIL
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.