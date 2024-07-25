LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

Get LKQ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. LKQ has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.