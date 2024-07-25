Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.100-26.600 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6 %

LMT traded up $8.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $523.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $526.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.98. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $487.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.