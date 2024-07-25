Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.100-26.600 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6 %
LMT traded up $8.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $523.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $526.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.98. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.