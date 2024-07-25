Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.100-26.600 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.95 on Thursday, hitting $522.15. The company had a trading volume of 597,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $526.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.28 and a 200-day moving average of $452.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Qualcomm Stock Could Be On The Verge of an Impressive Rally
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Conviction Firms For Chipotle Stock’s 25% Share Price Increase
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.