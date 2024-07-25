Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.63.
A number of research firms recently commented on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of LBPH opened at $35.50 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.24.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
