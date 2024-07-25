Loop Capital Increases PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $41.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get PROG alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PROG

PROG Price Performance

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 434,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.10. PROG has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PROG by 83.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 260,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,698 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PROG by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after purchasing an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PROG by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $12,572,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.