Loop Capital Increases PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $41.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PROG
PROG Price Performance
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PROG by 83.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 260,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,698 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PROG by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after purchasing an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PROG by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $12,572,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PROG
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.