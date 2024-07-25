Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 296.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 58.6% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 8,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $9.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.06. 2,645,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,040. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.78 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.66.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

