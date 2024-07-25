LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

