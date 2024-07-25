Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 347,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 268,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 828.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 231.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

