Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.300 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.25. 230,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,141. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Earnings History for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

