Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $23.22. 16,513,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 62,046,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

