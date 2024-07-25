Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.96. 24,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,459. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.