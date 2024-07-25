MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $22.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MaxLinear stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 97,447 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after acquiring an additional 903,235 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 69.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 105,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

