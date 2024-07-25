Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Shares Down 9%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Meliá Hotels International Trading Down 9.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

