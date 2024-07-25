Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $442.65 and last traded at $455.67. 7,560,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 16,135,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.72 and its 200-day moving average is $473.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $195,642.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,389.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $195,642.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,933 shares of company stock worth $154,451,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

