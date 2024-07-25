Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 12% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 12% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $21.40 million and approximately $94,299.51 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,098,209 coins and its circulating supply is 31,075,211 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,091,755 with 31,071,580 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.69866444 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $96,627.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

