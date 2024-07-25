MetisDAO Market Cap Achieves $262.21 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $262.21 million and $13.52 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $46.11 or 0.00071723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,376.20 or 1.00131649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.18769164 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $21,793,114.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

